MCGRATH RENT Earnings Results: $MGRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MCGRATH RENT ($MGRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $195,420,000, beating estimates of $193,319,916 by $2,100,084.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MGRC stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

MCGRATH RENT Insider Trading Activity

MCGRATH RENT insiders have traded $MGRC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH F HANNA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,945 shares for an estimated $2,398,657 .

. WILLIAM J DAWSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,300,052 .

. DAVID M WHITNEY (VP, Controller, PAO) sold 5,176 shares for an estimated $605,581

TREASE KRISTINA VAN (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 5,176 shares for an estimated $605,581

JOHN P SKENESKY (VP and Division Manager) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $574,287

KEITH E PRATT (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $572,557 .

. PHILIP B HAWKINS (Senior VP Mobile Modular Div) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,283 shares for an estimated $497,980 .

. ELIZABETH A FETTER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $346,028

KIMBERLY ANN BOX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $239,314 .

. TARA WESCOTT (Vice President Human Resources) sold 1,379 shares for an estimated $162,001

GILDA MALEK (VP General Counsel and Corpora) sold 919 shares for an estimated $111,915

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

MCGRATH RENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of MCGRATH RENT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

MCGRATH RENT Government Contracts

We have seen $1,252,765 of award payments to $MGRC over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.