MCGRATH RENT Earnings Results: $MGRC Reports Quarterly Earnings

MCGRATH RENT ($MGRC) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of $1.15 per share, beating estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. The company also reported revenue of $195,420,000, beating estimates of $193,319,916 by $2,100,084.
MCGRATH RENT Insider Trading Activity
MCGRATH RENT insiders have traded $MGRC stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MGRC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSEPH F HANNA (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 19,945 shares for an estimated $2,398,657.
- WILLIAM J DAWSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,300,052.
- DAVID M WHITNEY (VP, Controller, PAO) sold 5,176 shares for an estimated $605,581
- TREASE KRISTINA VAN (Chief Strategy Officer) sold 5,176 shares for an estimated $605,581
- JOHN P SKENESKY (VP and Division Manager) sold 5,000 shares for an estimated $574,287
- KEITH E PRATT (Executive VP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $572,557.
- PHILIP B HAWKINS (Senior VP Mobile Modular Div) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,283 shares for an estimated $497,980.
- ELIZABETH A FETTER sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $346,028
- KIMBERLY ANN BOX has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $239,314.
- TARA WESCOTT (Vice President Human Resources) sold 1,379 shares for an estimated $162,001
- GILDA MALEK (VP General Counsel and Corpora) sold 919 shares for an estimated $111,915
MCGRATH RENT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 134 institutional investors add shares of MCGRATH RENT stock to their portfolio, and 106 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP added 750,298 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $83,898,322
- RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 649,567 shares (+52.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $72,634,581
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC removed 504,291 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,389,819
- JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. removed 213,844 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,912,036
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 212,503 shares (-39.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,762,085
- GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC removed 191,372 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,399,217
- FMR LLC added 174,133 shares (+149.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,471,552
MCGRATH RENT Government Contracts
We have seen $1,252,765 of award payments to $MGRC over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 129 CEF - TEMPORARY FACILITIES: $177,120
- 24X44 CUSTOM BUNK HOUSE UNISON BUY #1174589_02: $125,454
- UNISON BUY # 1171338_04 OFFICE, MOBILE MODULAR 24X77: $125,454
- FSA MOBILE CLASSROOM - VT FIRE: $122,656
- OFFICE TRAILER AND RESTROOM LEASE: $83,267
