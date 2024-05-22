McGrath Limited Forecasts Dividend Amid Acquisition

McGrath Ltd. (AU:MEA) has released an update.

McGrath Limited has announced an anticipated fully franked dividend payment range of 1.0 to 1.3 cents per share, contingent on net cash reserves and transaction costs, with the final amount to be disclosed before the scheme meeting. Additionally, the Independent Expert maintains that the proposed acquisition of McGrath by RPAA Holdings Pty Ltd is in the best interests of shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the acquisition scheme, with a meeting scheduled for June 11, 2024, which can be attended in person or via a live webcast.

For further insights into AU:MEA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.