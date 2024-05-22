News & Insights

McGrath Limited Forecasts Dividend Amid Acquisition

May 22, 2024 — 05:19 am EDT

McGrath Ltd. (AU:MEA) has released an update.

McGrath Limited has announced an anticipated fully franked dividend payment range of 1.0 to 1.3 cents per share, contingent on net cash reserves and transaction costs, with the final amount to be disclosed before the scheme meeting. Additionally, the Independent Expert maintains that the proposed acquisition of McGrath by RPAA Holdings Pty Ltd is in the best interests of shareholders. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on the acquisition scheme, with a meeting scheduled for June 11, 2024, which can be attended in person or via a live webcast.

