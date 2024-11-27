News & Insights

Stocks

MCF Energy Reports Initial Test Results in Austria

November 27, 2024 — 08:12 am EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pinedale Energy Limited (TSE:MCF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MCF Energy has reported the initial results from testing the Steinalm formation at the Welchau-1 well in Austria, revealing a flow of liquid with traces of oil. Additionally, the company is preparing for further drilling activities at the Kinsau-1A site in Germany, highlighting its ongoing exploration efforts in Europe.

For further insights into TSE:MCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.