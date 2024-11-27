MCF Energy Reports Initial Test Results in Austria

Pinedale Energy Limited (TSE:MCF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

MCF Energy has reported the initial results from testing the Steinalm formation at the Welchau-1 well in Austria, revealing a flow of liquid with traces of oil. Additionally, the company is preparing for further drilling activities at the Kinsau-1A site in Germany, highlighting its ongoing exploration efforts in Europe.

For further insights into TSE:MCF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.