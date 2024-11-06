News & Insights

MCF Energy Begins Testing at Austrian Well

November 06, 2024 — 08:19 am EST

Pinedale Energy Limited (TSE:MCF) has released an update.

MCF Energy Ltd. has commenced operations to test the Welchau-1 discovery well in Austria, aiming to determine the reservoir’s fluid type, flow capacity, and reserve potential. The company holds a 25% economic interest in the area and has received the necessary environmental clearance to proceed with testing, which is expected to last up to six months.

