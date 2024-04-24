McEwen (MUX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with McEwen (MUX) standing at $10.92, reflecting a -1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.

Shares of the gold and silver mining company witnessed a gain of 22.49% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of McEwen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.03, indicating a 78.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $39.8 million, showing a 14.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $173.25 million. These totals would mark changes of -126.09% and +4.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for McEwen. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, McEwen holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Highest Returns for Any Asset Class

It’s not even close. Despite ups and downs, Bitcoin has been more profitable for investors than any other decentralized, borderless form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%. Zacks predicts another significant surge in months to come.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.