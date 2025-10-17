McEwen (MUX) Moves 5.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

McEwen (MUX) shares rallied 5.6% in the last trading session to close at $22.72. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 59.3% gain over the past four weeks.

McEwen shares have gained following its announcement that it has inked an agreement to acquire Canadian Gold Corp. Canadian Gold owns the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project located in the province of Manitoba, Canada. It is a high-grade gold project and former producing mine, with existing infrastructure and significant exploration potential.

Per the terms of the agreement, each holder of a share of Canadian Gold will receive 0.0225 McEwen common shares for one Canadian Gold share held. The exchange ratio represents a current offer price of CDN $0.60 per Canadian Gold Share. Completion of the transaction, expected in early January 2026, remains subject to customary closing conditions and receipt of shareholder, court and necessary regulatory approvals.

This gold and silver mining company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.31 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +875%. Revenues are expected to be $66.1 million, up 26.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For McEwen, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 95.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MUX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

McEwen belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA), closed the last trading session 0.1% lower at $7.53. Over the past month, MTA has returned 36.6%.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +100%. Metalla Royalty & Streaming currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

