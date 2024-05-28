News & Insights

McEwen Mining Unveils High-Grade Gold at Grey Fox

May 28, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

McEwen Mining (MUX) has released an update.

McEwen Mining Inc. has reported promising assay results from its Grey Fox deposit, revealing high-grade gold intercepts near the surface and potential for significant mineralization at depth. The exploration efforts are aimed at expanding the current resource estimate of over 1.4 million ounces of gold and tapping into deeper targets similar to the productive Black Fox and Froome mines. With ongoing drilling into 2024, the company expects to update its resource estimate by late September, raising investor anticipation.

