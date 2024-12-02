News & Insights

McEwen Mining Sees Growth at Grey Fox Deposit

December 02, 2024 — 02:37 pm EST

McEwen Mining (MUX) has released an update.

McEwen Mining Inc. has announced promising new assay results from its Grey Fox deposit in Ontario, indicating significant potential for resource and production growth. The exploration reveals high-grade gold mineralization, which could expand the company’s production profile with both epithermal and orogenic styles of mineralization. An updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Fox Complex, including Grey Fox, is anticipated in early 2025.

