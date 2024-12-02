McEwen Mining Sees Growth at Grey Fox Deposit

McEwen Mining (MUX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

McEwen Mining Inc. has announced promising new assay results from its Grey Fox deposit in Ontario, indicating significant potential for resource and production growth. The exploration reveals high-grade gold mineralization, which could expand the company’s production profile with both epithermal and orogenic styles of mineralization. An updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Fox Complex, including Grey Fox, is anticipated in early 2025.

For further insights into MUX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.