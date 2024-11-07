McEwen Mining price target raised to $19 from $15 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle raised the firm’s price target on McEwen Mining (MUX) to $19 from $15 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares following the Q3 report.

