McEwen Mining (MUX) Price Target Increased by 8.15% to 18.90

The average one-year price target for McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) has been revised to 18.90 / share. This is an increase of 8.15% from the prior estimate of 17.48 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.11 to a high of 40.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 159.62% from the latest reported closing price of 7.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 107 funds or institutions reporting positions in McEwen Mining. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 4.90% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUX is 0.05%, a decrease of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.33% to 11,315K shares. The put/call ratio of MUX is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 1,973K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,998K shares, representing a decrease of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 10.45% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 1,811K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,950K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 11.84% over the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 1,041K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,021K shares, representing an increase of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 61.28% over the last quarter.

SIL - Global X Silver Miners ETF holds 974K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,098K shares, representing a decrease of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUX by 2.15% over the last quarter.

Df Dent holds 585K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

McEwen Mining Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

McEwen Mining is a diversified gold and silver producer and explorer focused in the Americas with operating mines in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. It also owns a large copper deposit in Argentina.

