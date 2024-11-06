McEwen Mining Inc. Reports Q3 2024 Earnings

McEwen Mining Inc ( (MUX) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information McEwen Mining Inc presented to its investors.

McEwen Mining Inc., a mining company engaged in the production and sale of gold and silver, as well as the exploration and development of mineral properties in North and South America, has released its earnings report for the third quarter of 2024. The company reported a significant increase in revenue from gold and silver sales, reaching $52.25 million in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $38.4 million in the same period last year. Despite this revenue growth, the company recorded a net loss of $2.08 million for the quarter, an improvement from the $28.37 million loss in the previous year. Key financial highlights include a gross profit of $13.8 million, up from $3.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, driven by higher sales and controlled production costs. Additionally, McEwen Mining’s strategic activities included the acquisition of Timberline Resources Corporation, enhancing its exploration portfolio. Moving forward, the management is optimistic about ongoing exploration and development projects, particularly in the Fox Complex, and anticipates fulfilling its financial commitments while continuing to focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth.

