McEwen Mining Announces Pricing Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2030 - Quick Facts

February 07, 2025 — 06:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - McEwen Mining (MUX) announced the pricing of $95 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2030 in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers. The sale of the Notes is scheduled to close on February 11, 2025. The Notes will mature on August 15, 2030. The company estimates that the net proceeds from this offering will be approximately $91.3 million.

Also, in connection with the pricing of the Notes, the company entered into privately negotiated capped call transactions with certain other financial institutions.

