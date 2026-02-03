McEwen (BIT:1MUX) Price Target Increased by 15.81% to 23.51

The average one-year price target for McEwen (BIT:1MUX) has been revised to €23.51 / share. This is an increase of 15.81% from the prior estimate of €20.30 dated January 13, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €18.34 to a high of €29.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.75% from the latest reported closing price of €19.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 171 funds or institutions reporting positions in McEwen. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1MUX is 0.09%, an increase of 1.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.37% to 29,939K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS holds 1,960K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,418K shares , representing an increase of 27.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MUX by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,656K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing a decrease of 3.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MUX by 40.89% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 1,514K shares representing 2.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,717K shares , representing a decrease of 13.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MUX by 9.25% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,388K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,038K shares , representing an increase of 25.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1MUX by 73.11% over the last quarter.

XME - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Metals & Mining ETF holds 1,287K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 982K shares , representing an increase of 23.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1MUX by 37.95% over the last quarter.

