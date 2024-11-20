McDonald’s working on ‘McValue’ offering for 2025, CNBC reports

McDonald’s (MCD) is working on a new “McValue” approach for 2025 that involves keeping a $5 value meal offer on the menu for the first half of the year, along with introducing a “buy one add one” option, CNBC’s Kate Rogers reports. The “buy one add one” offer would include a double cheeseburger; McChicken sandwich; 6 piece nuggets and small fry; or breakfast options of a Sausage McMuffin, sausage biscuit or sausage burrito and a hashbrown, according to a person familiar with the matter. While franchisees are still voting on the value offerings, the initiative appears likely to pass, say two people.
