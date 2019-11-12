US Markets

McDonald's workers sue to address 'systemic problem' of sexual harassment

Jonathan Stempel Reuters
Published
McDonald's Corp workers are filing a lawsuit seeking to force the fast-food chain to confront its "systemic problem" of sexual harassment, spokespeople for the workers said in a press statement on Tuesday.

A copy of the proposed class-action complaint was not immediately available.

