McDonald's workers sue to address 'systemic problem' of sexual harassment

Nov 12 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N workers are filing a lawsuit seeking to force the fast-food chain to confront its "systemic problem" of sexual harassment, spokespeople for the workers said in a press statement on Tuesday.

A copy of the proposed class-action complaint was not immediately available.

