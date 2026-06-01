Is McDonald's Winning the Value Wars in a Tough Economy?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD appears to be strengthening its position in the fast-food value battle as consumers remain cautious about spending. During its first-quarter 2026earnings call management emphasized that value has become the foundation of the company’s growth strategy, helping it to attract customers despite ongoing economic uncertainty.

The company delivered solid first-quarter results, with global comparable sales rising 3.8% and market share gains across nearly all of its top markets. Management credited this performance to a combination of affordable menu offerings, effective marketing campaigns and targeted menu innovation. McDonald’s leadership reiterated that it does not intend to lose its competitive edge on affordability.

In the United States, McDonald’s expanded its value platform by introducing an everyday menu featuring items priced below $3 and a $4 Breakfast Meal Deal. These additions complement existing meal bundles and are designed to appeal to budget-conscious consumers. The company noted that earlier value initiatives successfully improved perceptions of affordability while helping regain traffic from lower-income customers who had reduced spending amid inflationary pressures.

McDonald’s value-focused approach is not limited to the U.S. International markets such as the United Kingdom, Germany and Australia also reported strong performance, supported by affordable meal bundles and localized value programs. These markets delivered share gains even as quick-service restaurant traffic weakened in many regions.

While management acknowledged that rising fuel costs and economic uncertainty continue to pressure lower-income consumers, McDonald’s believes its combination of value, marketing and menu innovation positions it well to outperform competitors. The company’s ability to gain market share in a challenging environment suggests that its value strategy is resonating. For now, McDonald’s appears to be winning the value wars by giving customers affordable options without sacrificing brand relevance or growth momentum.

How Rivals Are Responding to the Value-Focused Consumer

McDonald’s is not the only restaurant chain competing for budget-conscious customers. Two major rivals, Restaurant Brands International's QSR Burger King and Wendy’s Company WEN, have also intensified their value offerings as consumers become more selective with discretionary spending.

Burger King has leaned heavily on limited-time value meals and digital promotions to drive traffic. The chain has paired affordability initiatives with menu upgrades and restaurant remodels to improve customer perception. While these efforts have supported traffic trends, McDonald’s broader scale and more established value platform give it a competitive advantage in reaching a wider customer base.

Meanwhile, Wendy’s has focused on its value menu and app-based discounts to attract cost-conscious diners. The company continues to promote low-priced meal bundles while balancing profitability through premium menu innovation. However, Wendy’s smaller international footprint limits its ability to replicate value-driven success across multiple markets.

Compared with both competitors, McDonald’s benefits from a globally coordinated strategy that combines affordable pricing, strong marketing campaigns and menu innovation. This integrated approach has helped the company gain market share in several key regions, positioning it favorably in the ongoing battle for value-seeking consumers.

MCD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

McDonald’s shares have declined 10.7% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index.

MCD 1-Year Price Performance



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In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, MCD is trading at 20.8, down from the industry’s 22.43.

MCD P/E (F12M)



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MCD’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended downward in the past 30 days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 6% and 9.2%, respectively.



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MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.