McDonald's will review staffing levels and boost store development

Credit: REUTERS/Yuya Shino

January 06, 2023 — 03:07 pm EST

By Hilary Russ

NEW YORK, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Burger chain McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Friday that it will review corporate staffing levels and aim to build more restaurants as part of an updated business strategy.

The new plan, announced in a letter from Chief Executive Officer Chris Kempczinski to global employees and seen by Reuters, calls for the Chicago-based company to cancel or "de-prioritize" some initiatives while also accelerating development.

That could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others, the company said.

"We will look to our strategy and our values to guide how we

reach those decisions and support every impacted member of the company," the letter said, adding that McDonald's will begin announcing key decisions by April 3.

