Mcdonald's will have a 15-year option to buy its restaurants in Russia back

June 2 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N will have an option to buy its restaurants in Russia back within 15 years, Russia's anti-monopoly service said in a statement on Thursday.

The service approved a deal in which the fast-food company sold the restaurants to one of its local licensees - Alexander Govor, who will rebrand them, ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.