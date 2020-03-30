McDonald's Waives Delivery Fees for Uber Eats, DoorDash

McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) had been investing heavily in delivery well before the coronavirus temporarily changed how Americans live. That timing was fortuitous as the restaurant chain has the capacity to deliver to its customers who are forced to stay at home until the pandemic passes.

Now, to make things a little easier for struggling consumers, McDonald's has decided to wave fees on orders placed through DoorDash and Uber Technologies' (NYSE: UBER) Uber Eats.

McDonald's is offering free delivery through two of its partners. Image source: McDonald's.

What is McDonald's McDoing?

The fast-food chain has waived fees through April 6 on any McDelivery (its word) made via Uber Eats or DoorDash. Customers do have to hit a $15 minimum for the delivery charge to be waived.

"In these uncertain times, McDonald's is here to deliver a familiar, comforting and delicious experience you can count on no matter where you are," the company said on its website. "Even though some dining areas may be closed, most McDonald's restaurants are still open and serving our customers through options such as drive-thru, carry-out and McDelivery."

This move makes it easier for cash-strapped customers to stay home rather than ordering for curbside pickup or going through a drive-through.

A long-term play

McDonald's should get a long-term boost to delivery due to consumers being forced to try it during this period of social distancing. That's not something the chain could have planned for (and it's not the kind of business boost it wants), but it could drive more sales going forward.

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Daniel B. Kline has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

