US Markets
MCD

McDonald's veteran Borden to take over as CFO

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSHUA ROBERTS

McDonald's Corp said on Monday that Ian Borden, president of its international business, would take over as chief financial officer, with the current finance head Kevin Ozan moving to lead the company's strategic initiatives.

Adds details on Borden

June 27 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Monday that Ian Borden, president of its international business, would take over as chief financial officer, with the current finance head Kevin Ozan moving to lead the company's strategic initiatives.

Borden, a 30-year McDonald's veteran, has served in various senior-level finance roles, overseeing McDonald's businesses in the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and was also managing director of McDonald's Ukraine.

The burger chain said Ozan, who has been CFO since 2015, will continue to serve in the company's leadership team and plans to retire next year.

Borden's appointment as CFO is effective Sept. 1.

McDonald's also said its current global chief supply chain officer Francesca DeBiase will retire in August and be replaced by current North America supply chain head Marion Gross.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular