McDonald's U.S. Comps Jump 3.9%: What's Driving Momentum?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD delivered stronger-than-expected U.S. momentum during the first quarter of 2026, with comparable sales rising 3.9% as the fast-food giant leaned heavily on its evolving value strategy to attract cost-conscious consumers. This robust performance marked a significant reversal from the 3.6% decline recorded in the prior-year quarter. The company reported that U.S. comps were primarily driven by positive check growth, while global comparable sales also posted a healthy 3.8% gain.



Management credited the quarter's success largely to its newly expanded "McValue" platform, the steady performance of Extra Value Meals (EVMs) and a series of entry-level pricing initiatives designed to protect market share amidst a tightening consumer environment. Affordability remained the cornerstone of this growth, with EVMs maintaining strong operational momentum following their comprehensive relaunch last September. Financial support provided to franchisees under the EVM program tracked below the initial $35 million corporate estimate due to this strong transaction momentum before concluding at the end of March.



Building on this baseline, McDonald's secured unanimous alignment from its franchisees to introduce an expanded "Everyday Affordable Price" (EDAP) tier. This evolved ecosystem features a structured 10-item menu priced entirely under $3 — spotlighted by a nationally advertised $2.50 McDouble and a $1.50 Sausage McMuffin. To capture clear options across all dayparts, the platform now features a $4 breakfast meal deal alongside the established $5 McChicken and $6 McDouble rest-of-day bundles.



Still, the bigger question for investors is whether value-led growth can remain sustainable without pressuring margins. While traffic and market share improved, management acknowledged that franchisees are operating in an increasingly inflationary environment marked by rising beef costs and elevated labor expenses. The company also admitted its U.S. company-operated margins were “not acceptable” during the quarter, partly due to higher labor investments and restrained pricing actions.



Looking ahead, management expects the macroeconomic backdrop to remain difficult, particularly for lower-income consumers facing rising gas prices and inflation pressures. However, the company believes its affordability positioning gives it a competitive advantage in a weakening consumer environment. McDonald’s expects the McValue platform, beverage launches, FIFA-related marketing campaigns and menu innovation pipeline to support momentum throughout the rest of 2026.

How Rivals SBUX and YUM Build Momentum

McDonald’s continues to compete aggressively in the value-focused quick-service landscape, where peers, such as Starbucks Corporation SBUX and Yum! Brands, Inc. YUM, are also driving momentum through innovation, loyalty engagement and operational execution.



Starbucks has recently regained traction through its “Back to Starbucks” strategy, which combines faster service, menu innovation and deeper loyalty engagement. In second-quarter fiscal 2026, U.S. comparable sales rose 7.1%, supported by more than 4% transaction growth, while active Starbucks Rewards membership reached a record 35.6 million users. The company highlighted strong demand for refreshers, delivery and personalized rewards offerings, alongside operational initiatives like scheduled mobile-order pickups and improved service speed.



Meanwhile, Yum! Brands is generating strong momentum through a mix of value, innovation and digital expansion across Taco Bell and KFC. Taco Bell U.S. posted 8% same-store sales growth in first-quarter 2026, aided by transaction gains and the successful Luxe Value Menu launch. Yum! Brands also emphasized digital engagement, with digital sales approaching $11 billion and digital mix reaching 63% during the quarter. Its proprietary Byte by Yum! platform, AI-driven menu personalization and loyalty expansion efforts are helping enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency across markets.

MCD’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

McDonald’s shares have declined 11.6% in the past year, underperforming the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, the broader Retail and Wholesale sector and the S&P 500 index.

MCD 1-Year Price Performance



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In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, MCD is trading at 21.08, down from the industry’s 22.75.

MCD P/E (F12M)



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MCD’s earnings estimates for 2026 and 2027 have trended downward in the past seven days. The revised estimates for 2026 and 2027 imply year-over-year growth of 6.2% and 9.3%, respectively.

MCD Estimate Trend



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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