McDonald's Unusual Options Activity For September 10

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $592,152 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $286,977.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $310.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale activity within a strike price range from $260.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $39.95 $38.9 $39.17 $310.00 $98.3K 5 32 MCD PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $38.95 $35.25 $36.67 $305.00 $92.0K 89 32 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $35.2 $33.6 $34.0 $290.00 $81.6K 867 24 MCD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $38.85 $36.2 $37.5 $285.00 $67.5K 76 0 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $11.2 $10.25 $11.2 $300.00 $61.6K 175 165

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding McDonald's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of McDonald's Currently trading with a volume of 1,583,537, the MCD's price is up by 0.08%, now at $291.51. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 48 days. What The Experts Say On McDonald's

A total of 4 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $338.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Tigress Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $360. An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $342. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $320. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Buy rating on McDonald's with a target price of $330.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

