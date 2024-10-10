McDonald's Unusual Options Activity For October 10

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on McDonald's. Our analysis of options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $186,300, and 2 were calls, valued at $173,193.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $300.0 to $320.0 for McDonald's over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in McDonald's's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to McDonald's's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $300.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

McDonald's Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $24.85 $23.95 $24.55 $300.00 $147.3K 2.2K 63 MCD PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $17.5 $17.1 $17.26 $320.00 $43.1K 49 25 MCD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $11.5 $11.1 $11.3 $315.00 $33.9K 80 90 MCD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $11.6 $9.45 $10.5 $315.00 $31.5K 80 30 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $11.0 $10.15 $11.0 $315.00 $26.4K 80 54

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding McDonald's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now? With a volume of 652,854, the price of MCD is down -0.17% at $303.3. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 18 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for McDonald's

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $321.6.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Neutral rating on McDonald's with a target price of $325. * An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $320. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on McDonald's with a target price of $317. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $345. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on McDonald's, maintaining a target price of $301.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest McDonald's options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.