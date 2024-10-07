McDonald's Unusual Options Activity For October 07

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MCD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 26 extraordinary options activities for McDonald's. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 65% leaning bullish and 26% bearish. Among these notable options, 22 are puts, totaling $1,226,308, and 4 are calls, amounting to $153,933.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $440.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for McDonald's options trades today is 439.33 with a total volume of 3,069.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for McDonald's's big money trades within a strike price range of $290.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $139.5 $137.05 $139.5 $440.00 $111.6K 8 0 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $12.3 $12.25 $12.3 $305.00 $77.4K 113 368 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.4 $15.05 $15.16 $310.00 $75.3K 216 254 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $15.1 $15.1 $15.1 $310.00 $75.3K 216 354 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $12.55 $12.3 $12.38 $305.00 $73.8K 113 368

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2023 system sales of $130 billion across nearly than 42,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding McDonald's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

McDonald's's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,230,705, the price of MCD is down -0.99% at $300.76. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days. What The Experts Say On McDonald's

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $326.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

