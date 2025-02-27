McDonald's Unusual Options Activity For February 27

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on McDonald's. Our analysis of options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) revealed 14 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 21% of traders were bullish, while 57% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $652,268, and 5 were calls, valued at $1,306,526.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $305.0 to $335.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of McDonald's stands at 711.88, with a total volume reaching 5,204.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in McDonald's, situated within the strike price corridor from $305.0 to $335.0, throughout the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $5.15 $4.9 $5.0 $325.00 $1.0M 8 2.0K MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $2.98 $2.79 $2.82 $335.00 $158.4K 161 564 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $15.55 $15.15 $15.44 $320.00 $115.8K 3 202 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $16.2 $16.1 $16.2 $320.00 $102.2K 3 577 MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $18.5 $17.5 $17.7 $325.00 $86.7K 537 10

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding McDonald's, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is McDonald's Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,419,903, the price of MCD is up by 1.94%, reaching $310.17. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 61 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for McDonald's

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $323.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from TD Securities has revised its rating downward to Hold, adjusting the price target to $300. * An analyst from Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $335. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $340. * An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on McDonald's, maintaining a target price of $330. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Neutral rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $310.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

