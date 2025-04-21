McDonald's Unusual Options Activity For April 21

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on McDonald's (NYSE:MCD).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCD, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for McDonald's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 25 are puts, for a total amount of $1,535,684, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $214,603.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $260.0 and $325.0 for McDonald's, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for McDonald's's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across McDonald's's significant trades, within a strike price range of $260.0 to $325.0, over the past month.

McDonald's 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.2 $24.95 $25.2 $315.00 $126.0K 615 50 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.0 $19.6 $19.72 $320.00 $100.6K 365 269 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $20.0 $19.6 $19.76 $320.00 $100.6K 365 218 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.65 $17.2 $17.45 $320.00 $100.5K 365 57 MCD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $21.85 $20.25 $21.85 $325.00 $100.5K 409 93

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with McDonald's, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of McDonald's

Currently trading with a volume of 1,015,201, the MCD's price is down by -1.67%, now at $306.1.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 11 days.

Expert Opinions on McDonald's

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $326.5.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on McDonald's, maintaining a target price of $353. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Neutral rating on McDonald's with a target price of $300.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest McDonald's options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MCD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight

