McDonald's Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MCD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for McDonald's. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $278,275, and 4 are calls, amounting to $248,499.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $295.0 to $335.0 for McDonald's over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for McDonald's's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of McDonald's's whale trades within a strike price range from $295.0 to $335.0 in the last 30 days.

McDonald's Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $9.2 $8.85 $9.15 $335.00 $160.1K 510 175 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.05 $8.85 $9.05 $295.00 $90.5K 350 100 MCD PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.05 $8.75 $9.05 $295.00 $90.5K 350 100 MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.4 $8.15 $8.15 $310.00 $48.9K 738 90 MCD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $19.55 $19.1 $19.35 $330.00 $48.3K 668 25

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

In light of the recent options history for McDonald's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of McDonald's

Trading volume stands at 724,732, with MCD's price down by -0.01%, positioned at $316.78.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 2 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About McDonald's

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $333.33.

Latest Ratings for MCD

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

