McDonald's Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on McDonald's.

Looking at options history for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $120,210 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $218,875.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $270.0 to $310.0 for McDonald's during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of McDonald's stands at 1242.29, with a total volume reaching 220.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in McDonald's, situated within the strike price corridor from $270.0 to $310.0, throughout the last 30 days.

McDonald's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.15 $11.75 $11.75 $310.00 $58.7K 251 55 MCD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $6.3 $5.45 $5.8 $305.00 $58.0K 2.0K 101 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $48.1 $47.7 $48.1 $275.00 $57.7K 805 7 MCD CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $62.95 $62.05 $62.05 $270.00 $43.4K 226 8 MCD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $6.3 $5.45 $5.99 $305.00 $32.9K 2.0K 101

About McDonald's

McDonald's is the largest restaurant owner-operator in the world, with 2024 system sales of $131 billion across more than 43,000 stores and 115 markets. McDonald's pioneered the franchise model, building its footprint through partnerships with independent restaurant franchisees and master franchise partners around the globe. The firm earns roughly 60% of its revenue from franchise royalty fees and lease payments, with most of the remainder coming from company-operated stores across its three core segments: the United States, internationally operated markets, and international developmental/licensed markets.

McDonald's's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,031,694, the price of MCD is up by 0.45%, reaching $308.83. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. Expert Opinions on McDonald's

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $326.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Baird has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $310. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on McDonald's with a target price of $350. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for McDonald's, targeting a price of $330. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on McDonald's, which currently sits at a price target of $340.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest McDonald's options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

