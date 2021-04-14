US Markets
McDonald's to train employees to combat harassment, discrimination

Nivedita Balu Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

McDonald's Corp said on Wednesday it will require new training and policies to combat harassment, discrimination and violence at its 39,000 restaurants worldwide, calling for safer work places after it faced lawsuits by some female employees.

The burger chain said restaurants, a majority of which are run by franchisees, will be required to meet the new standards starting in January 2022.

The move is part of the company's plan to make safer environments for workers after it faced several lawsuits accusing it of subjecting female employees at its corporate-owned restaurants to widespread sexual harassment.

