McDonald's to test new Beyond Meat P.L.T. from Monday

Sept 26 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N will test a new plant-based burger using Beyond Meat's BYND.O patties in 28 restaurants in Southwestern Ontario starting Monday, it said on Thursday, ending speculation about which plant-based burger company the U.S. chain would partner with.

The McDonald's vegan burger will be called a P.L.T., standing for plant, lettuce and tomato, a play on the popular bacon, lettuce and tomato or BLT sandwich.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

