McDonald's to temporarily close restaurants in Russia

March 8 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Tuesday it would temporarily close its restaurants in Russia, becoming the latest Western company to pause all operations in the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

The fast-food chain said it would continue to pay salaries to its 62,000 employees in Russia.

Major global brands, including McDonald's and PepsiCo Inc PEP.O, have been pressured to pause their operations in Russia by several bodies, including New York state's pension fund.

