US Markets
MCD

McDonald's to take on chicken chains with three new crispy sandwiches

Contributor
Hilary Russ Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

McDonald's Corp is hoping 2021 is the year it cracks the crispy chicken sandwich by rolling out three different versions in the United States, the company told Reuters.

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N is hoping 2021 is the year it cracks the crispy chicken sandwich by rolling out three different versions in the United States, the company told Reuters.

The world's biggest burger chain will add the new sandwiches - including a spicy version - on Feb. 24 as it takes on major chicken chains such as Restaurant Brands International Inc's QSR.TO Popeyes, in a play for a share of a growing market.

(Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Hilary.Russ@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223-7381; Reuters Messaging: hilary.russ.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD QSR

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular