McDonald's to sell Russia business to current licensee

Praveen Paramasivam
McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its Russian business to current licensee Alexander Govor, days after announcing it would exit the country.

Govor will acquire McDonald's entire restaurant portfolio and operate them under a new brand, McDonald's said.

