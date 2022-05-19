McDonald's to sell Russia business to current licensee

May 19 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its Russian business to current licensee Alexander Govor, days after announcing it would exit the country.

Govor will acquire McDonald's entire restaurant portfolio and operate them under a new brand, McDonald's said.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/PraveenR_P ; +91 867-525-3569;))

