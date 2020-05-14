McDonald's to resume take-out service in 30 restaurants in Canada

May 14 (Reuters) - McDonald's MCD.N will restart take-out services at 30 restaurants in Canada, weeks after shutting down all of its stores in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company's Canadian unit said on Thursday.

The fast-food chain said it would test protective measures in the 30 locations before rolling them out across its 1,400 restaurants in the country.

High-touch areas, including kiosks and washrooms, will be sanitized frequently and the company will keep on hold drink refills and reusable mugs, while condiment stations will be closed, it said.

In the United States, McDonald's has been serving diners through drive-thru, take-out and delivery.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

