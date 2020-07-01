US Markets
MCD

McDonald's to pause U.S. reopening of dine-in services by 21 days

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE

McDonald's Corp plans to pause the reopening of its dine-in service by 21 days in the United States as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

July 1 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp plans to pause the reopening of its dine-in service by 21 days in the United States as the number of coronavirus cases rise in the country, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The fast-food chain that saw a 30% dip in global sales in the first two months of the current quarter, has been hurt by the shut down of its restaurants.

During the coronavirus-induced lockdowns, fast-food restaurants had to limit operations to drive-through, takeaway and delivery through third-party apps as dining-in remained closed, leading to lower sales. (Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((neha.malara@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/MCDONALD'S (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular