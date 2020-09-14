US Markets
MCD

McDonald's to open restaurants in Russia's far east in expansion drive

Contributor
Olga Popova Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGEI KARPUKHIN

Global fast food giant McDonald's Corp. plans to expand in Russia's far east in December, opening restaurants in cities such as Khabarovsk and Vladivostok for the first time, the company said on Monday.

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Global fast food giant McDonald's Corp. MCD.N plans to expand in Russia's far east in December, opening restaurants in cities such as Khabarovsk and Vladivostok for the first time, the company said on Monday.

McDonald's did not specify how many new restaurants would open in the region, but said the first phase would create around 300 jobs.

"The development of a network of branches in Russia is one of the company's top priorities. In 2020, the network is continuing to actively invest in Russia's economy and widen its presence on the market," McDonald's said in a statement.

"By the end of the year, we plan to open the 800th branch in the country."

McDonald's has over 750 restaurants in Russia, across 60 of the countries more than 80 regions. The company's total investments in Russia exceed $2.5 billion, while average annual growth of investments is around 14%.

The first McDonald's restaurant opened in Moscow on Jan. 31, 1990, in the final months of the Soviet Union, with over 30,000 people queuing around the block for a first taste of American fast food. A 30th anniversary giveaway was scrapped earlier this year over coronavirus fears.

(Reporting by Olga Popova; Writing by Alexander Marrow, editing by Louise Heavens)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com; +7 495 775 1242;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular