McDonald's To Offer BTS Meals Starting May 26

(RTTNews) - McDonald's is teaming with popular Korean pop band BTS to offer the BTS Meal at select restaurants across the United States, starting May 26.

The fast-food chain noted that the superstar band's signature order includes a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium Fries, medium Coke, as well as two new dipping sauces. For the first time ever in the U.S., the company is offering Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by McDonald's popular South Korea recipes.

U.S. customers will be able to order the BTS Meal in-restaurant, through contactless mobile order and pay in the McDonald's App, at the Drive Thru or via McDelivery.

The BTS Meal will be available globally in nearly 50 countries over the next few months - for the first time since McDonald's launched celebrity signature orders last year.

On May 26, the BTS Meal will also be available in Canada and Brazil. It will be available in the band's home country on May 27.

The seven-member BTS is a well-known Korean band that has topped charts since 2013.

Morgan Flatley, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's USA, said, "BTS truly lights up the world stage, uniting people across the globe through their music. We're excited to bring customers even closer to their beloved band in a way only McDonald's can - through our delicious food - when we introduce the BTS signature order on our menu next month."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.