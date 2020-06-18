McDonald’s to Hire a Quarter-Million Workers This Summer

With its restaurants mostly open again and kitchens humming as comps bounce back rapidly, McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) announced today it plans to add up to 260,000 new employees to its payroll this summer. The announcement may be good news for investors, showing the fast food chain's confidence in a fast, strong rebound continuing.

McDonald's notes that freshly hired employees will have approximately 50 recently implemented health precautions to learn and observe, ranging from temperature checks to social distancing. McDonald's USA President Joe Erlinger said the company is "excited to welcome new employees to our McFamily, and we want candidates and their families to know we have one goal -- to keep our people safe."

Image source: McDonald's.

The press release goes on to point out McDonald's workers hired this summer may be eligible for the Archways to Opportunity program, which is now marking its fifth anniversary. The program helps employees improve their educational prospects by learning English as a second language, potentially getting a high school diploma after working for 90 days for at least 15 hours per week, and receiving $2,500 in tuition assistance if they decide to attend a college.

McDonald's is offering multiple methods of applying for the new jobs, including asking Google Assistant or Alexa about the employment opportunity, filling out an online form, or texting an application message -- "worksforme" -- to a provided number. The hiring blitz announcement comes shortly after CEO Chris Kempczinski said "consumers' trust in the McDonald's brand and compelling marketing programs in every country where we operate will be critical to reestablish the strong business momentum we enjoyed leading into this crisis" while congratulating a pair of executives on recent promotions.

