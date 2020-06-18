McDonald's To Hire 260,000 Restaurant Employees In U.S. This Summer

(RTTNews) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) said Thursday that it plans to hire about 260,000 restaurant employees in the U.S. this summer, as states, and dining rooms, reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast-food chain said it has implemented about 50 new safety procedures to protect crew and customers. These include wellness and temperature checks, social distancing floor stickers, protective barriers at order points, masks and gloves for employees with the addition of new procedures, and training for the opening of dining rooms.

Earlier this week, the company said its U.S. sales fell in April and May.

According to the company, this year marks the five-year anniversary of Archways to Opportunity and so far McDonald's has given out more than $100 million in tuition assistance and supported more than 55,000 restaurant workers and corporate employees.

The company noted that eligible after just 90 days and 15 hours a week, restaurant employees can earn a high school diploma and receive $2,500 in upfront college tuition assistance. Restaurant employees can also access free education and career advising services and the opportunity to learn English as a second language.

