McDonald's to hire 25,000 staff in Texas this month

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it would hire 25,000 people in its restaurants across Texas, United States in April.

The burger chain said it will hire for crew and management positions in a three-day event from April 13-15.

Last year, McDonald's hired around 260,000 restaurant staff in the United States when stores reopened for diners after serving them through delivery, drive-thru and takeaway for weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald's, which owns about 14,000 restaurants in the United States, hires thousands of restaurant employees every summer across the country, drawing several high-school and college students for the job.

