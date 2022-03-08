US Markets
MCD

McDonald's to close restaurants in Russia

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

McDonald's Corp said on Tuesday it would temporarily close its restaurants and pause all operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

March 8 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Tuesday it would temporarily close its restaurants and pause all operations in Russia following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular