US Markets
MCD

McDonald's to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO

McDonald's Corp said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months.

Changes sourcing, adds background

Aug 11 (Reuters) - McDonald's Corp MCD.N said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine in the coming months.

The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, following Moscow's invasion. The company sold most of its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.

McDonald's said will gradually reopen some restaurants starting in the capital, Kyiv, and western Ukraine. (https://bit.ly/3Qw5ZKs)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sampath_uday ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MCD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular