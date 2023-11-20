McDonald's to acquire Carlyle's stake in China unit

(Adds details on stakes in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-4)
Nov 20 (Reuters) - McDonald's
McDonald's said a consortium led by CITIC will maintain its controlling ownership and continue to own 52% of the business. McDonald's will remain a minority partner, increasing its stake from 20% to 48%.
The burger chain in 2017 had agreed to sell 80% of its China and Hong Kong businesses to state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd , its investment arm CITIC Capital and Carlyle for up to $2.1 billion.
McDonald's currently has 5,500 stores in China.
