McDonald's to acquire Carlyle's stake in China unit

(Adds details on stakes in paragraph 2, background in paragraphs 3-4)

Nov 20 (Reuters) - McDonald's said on Monday it had agreed to acquire investment firm Carlyle Group's minority stake in the partnership that manages the burger chain's business in mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

McDonald's said a consortium led by CITIC will maintain its controlling ownership and continue to own 52% of the business. McDonald's will remain a minority partner, increasing its stake from 20% to 48%.

The burger chain in 2017 had agreed to sell 80% of its China and Hong Kong businesses to state-backed conglomerate CITIC Ltd , its investment arm CITIC Capital and Carlyle for up to $2.1 billion.

McDonald's currently has 5,500 stores in China. (Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shounak Dasgupta) ((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com | X : https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth)) Keywords: MCDONALD'SCORP CHINA/CARLYLE GROUP (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.