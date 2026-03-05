McDonald's Targets 50K Restaurants by 2027: Is Expansion the Key?

McDonald’s Corporation MCD is accelerating its global expansion strategy with a clear objective: reaching 50,000 restaurants worldwide by the end of 2027. The company views restaurant development as a core pillar of long-term growth, even as the quick-service restaurant industry navigates a challenging consumer environment. Strong demand, attractive returns from new stores and disciplined capital investments are supporting this aggressive unit expansion strategy.



In 2025, McDonald’s opened 2,275 new restaurants, continuing a multi-year pace of more than 2,000 annual openings. Management now plans to increase the pace further, targeting approximately 2,600 gross restaurant openings in 2026, which will keep the company on track to meet its 50,000-unit goal. The expansion reflects confidence that new restaurants can deliver strong first-year sales and compelling returns, validating the brand’s continued relevance across global markets.



Much of the growth will come from international markets. McDonald’s expects to open more than 1,800 restaurants in its international development licensed markets in 2026, including about 1,000 locations in China alone. Meanwhile, around 750 new restaurants are planned across the United States and other internationally operated markets. This expansion should drive roughly 4.5% unit growth, contributing about 2.5% to system-wide sales growth in 2026.



Importantly, the company is not relying on store growth alone. Management emphasizes a “3 for 3” strategy built on compelling value, strong marketing and menu innovation. Initiatives such as value-focused meal programs, culturally relevant marketing campaigns and new menu offerings are designed to drive traffic and maximize the productivity of new and existing restaurants. Together with expansion, these efforts aim to strengthen McDonald’s competitive position and sustain long-term sales momentum.



Ultimately, the push toward 50,000 restaurants reflects McDonald’s belief that scale remains one of its greatest advantages. If executed well, expanding the global footprint, while reinforcing value, innovation and customer engagement, could remain a key driver of growth in the years ahead.

Global QSR Rivals Also Accelerate Expansion

While McDonald’s aggressive unit growth strategy aims to strengthen its global leadership, several quick-service restaurant peers are also expanding their footprints to capture market share. Two notable competitors pursuing similar growth-driven strategies are Restaurant Brands International QSR and Yum! Brands YUM.



Restaurant Brands International, the parent of Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, continues to push global unit growth as a central pillar of its strategy. The company has been investing heavily in Burger King’s “Reclaim the Flame” turnaround plan, which focuses on restaurant remodels, franchisee support and new unit openings. With thousands of locations worldwide and strong franchising capabilities, RBI is positioning itself to scale rapidly across international markets.



Yum! Brands, which operates KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut, is another formidable rival with a powerful global expansion engine. The company relies on an asset-light franchise model that allows it to open thousands of restaurants annually, particularly in emerging markets such as China, India and Southeast Asia. Yum!’s steady unit growth and digital investments make it a strong competitor as the race for global quick-service dominance intensifies.

MCD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

McDonald’s shares have gained 6.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 5% increase.

Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

In terms of its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, MCD is trading at 24.66, down from the industry’s 25.17.

P/E (F12M)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD’s 2026 earnings per share has decreased, as shown in the chart.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

MCD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

