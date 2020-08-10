US Markets
McDonald's sues former CEO Stephen Easterbrook

Aishwarya Venugopal Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON

McDonald's Corp filed a lawsuit against former chief executive officer Stephen Easterbrook to recover compensation benefits after an internal investigation showed that he had sexual relationships with multiple employees, violating company policy, it said in a filing on Monday.

Easterbrook lied during the investigation into his behavior, the filing showed.

McDonald's dismissed Easterbrook in November over a consensual relationship with an employee, which the board then determined violated company policy. (https://reut.rs/2FdClKZ)

Easterbrook and McDonald's could not be immediately reached for comment.

