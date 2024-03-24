News & Insights

US Markets
MCD

McDonald's stores close in Sri Lanka after deal with partner ended, lawyer says

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

March 24, 2024 — 09:05 am EDT

Written by Uditha Jayasinghe for Reuters ->

By Uditha Jayasinghe

COLOMBO, March 24 (Reuters) - McDonald's MCD.N has ended an agreement with its local partner in Sri Lanka and all 12 outlets in the country have been closed, an attorney for the U.S. company said on Sunday.

"The parent company decided to terminate the agreement with the franchisee due to standard issues," said Sanath Wijewardane, an attorney for McDonald's. "They are not in business in the country. They may decide to return with a new franchisee."

He said the deal was cancelled on Wednesday but the stores had continued to operate for some days.

A spokesperson for the local partner, Abans, declined to comment.

Wijewardane declined to describe the issues but local media reported that McDonald's went to court against Abans over allegations of poor hygiene.

Abans says on its website it first partnered with McDonald's in 1998.

Sri Lanka, an Indian Ocean island of 22 million people, is recovering from a massive financial crisis.

(Writing by Krishna N. Das, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Krishna.Das@tr.com; https://twitter.com/krishnadas56 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MCD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.