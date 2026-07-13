McDonald's Stock Lags Industry, Trades at a Discount: Time to Buy?

Shares of McDonald's Corporation MCD have lost 9.1% year to date against the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry's 3.5% rise. The stock closed at $274.60 on Friday, nearly 20% below its 52-week high of $341.75 (attained on March 2, 2026). Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has advanced 11.5% year to date, highlighting MCD’s sharp underperformance relative to the broader market.



The pullback has brought the stock’s valuation to a more moderate level, drawing attention to whether the current discount provides an attractive entry point.



McDonald’s retains several structural advantages, including global scale, strong brand recognition, a predominantly franchised business model and a substantial restaurant-development pipeline. However, continued pressure on lower-income consumers, elevated operating costs and weaker profitability at U.S. company-operated restaurants temper the near-term investment case.

MCD YTD Price Performance



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MCD Stock Trades at a Discount

McDonald’s is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, below the Zacks industry multiple of 23.01. This represents a discount of nearly 12% to the industry.



The lower multiple provides a more favorable valuation framework for investors seeking exposure to a globally scaled restaurant operator. However, the discount alone does not make MCD an outright buy. Consumer pressure, franchisee profitability and U.S. company-operated restaurant performance remain important considerations when assessing the stock.

MCD P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) vs. Industry



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The key question is whether McDonald’s value strategy, menu innovation and international expansion can support traffic and earnings growth despite pressure on restaurant-level economics. Let us examine the factors shaping the investment case.

McDonald’s Value Strategy Supports Its Competitive Position

Value and affordability remain central to McDonald’s customer strategy. In the United States, the company expanded the McValue platform to include an everyday affordable-price menu featuring individual items below $3 and a $4 breakfast meal. These offerings complement the existing $5 McChicken and $6 McDouble meal deals.



The platform combines entry-level prices with bundled meal options across dayparts. McDonald’s stated that an effective value architecture requires both components: individually priced items for budget-conscious consumers and meal bundles centered on core menu offerings. The company has applied a similar approach across most of its major international markets. The United Kingdom offers Meal Deal Plus, while Germany’s McSmart platform and Australia’s McSmart Meals and Loose Change menu provide locally tailored value options.



McDonald’s reported improved value and affordability perceptions following these initiatives. The company also indicated that its value platform helped recapture some lower-income customers and supported market-share gains across nearly all of its top 10 markets.

MCD’s Marketing and Beverage Push Drive Customer Engagement

McDonald’s is pairing its value platform with culturally relevant marketing and focused menu innovation. Campaigns tied to Friends, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and KPop Demon Hunters demonstrate the company’s ability to develop promotions for different customer groups and scale selected concepts across its global system.



The FIFA World Cup provides another major marketing platform. McDonald’s has maintained a relationship with the tournament for more than three decades and has planned promotional activity across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the 2026 event.



Beverages are also becoming a more prominent part of the company’s menu strategy. McDonald’s has introduced refreshers and crafted sodas under the McCafe brand in the United States, while Germany and Canada have launched beverage platforms of their own. The company also plans to introduce additional flavors and Red Bull-infused energy drinks later in the year.

McDonald’s Restaurant Expansion Extends Its Growth Runway

Restaurant expansion remains a key component of McDonald’s long-term strategy. The company continues to target approximately 50,000 restaurants by the end of 2027. China is expected to account for a significant portion of development activity. McDonald’s remains on track to open approximately 1,000 restaurants in the market during 2026.



At the same time, the company is maintaining a returns-focused approach to capital deployment. McDonald’s is reassessing parts of its development pipeline as supply-chain disruption and higher construction costs affect project economics. The company has emphasized that development decisions will depend on expected returns for both McDonald’s and its franchisees rather than the pursuit of an absolute unit-growth target.

MCD’s Concerns: Lower-Income Traffic & Cost Inflation

The lower valuation is not without cause. McDonald’s expects second-quarter comparable-sales growth in the United States and International Operated Markets to decelerate meaningfully from the first quarter. April comparable sales were slightly negative in both segments as the company lapped the highly successful Minecraft promotion from the prior year.



Consumer conditions also remain uncertain. Higher-income customers continue to spend at resilient levels, but visits from lower-income consumers are still declining. Elevated gasoline prices and broader inflationary pressure could further constrain discretionary spending among this group, despite McDonald’s improving value perception.



Profitability presents another concern. McDonald’s described its U.S. company-operated restaurant margins as unacceptable. The weakness was tied partly to additional labor investment and restrained menu pricing. The company is evaluating whether certain restaurants would generate stronger returns under franchisee ownership.



Franchisee profitability is also under pressure from beef inflation and other operating costs. McDonald’s expects low- to mid-single-digit food and paper inflation in the United States and mid-single-digit inflation across International Operated Markets. Although hedging and supplier relationships should help the company manage 2026 pressures, cost inflation could intensify toward the end of 2026 and into 2027.

MCD's Competitive Landscape Remains Intense

McDonald’s operates in a competitive restaurant market, with peers investing in value, menu innovation, loyalty and unit expansion. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG is advancing restaurant execution, rewards engagement and menu innovation, while Starbucks Corporation SBUX is strengthening service, beverage platforms and digital frequency through its Back to Starbucks plan. Shake Shack Inc. SHAK is also expanding its premium menu, technology capabilities and restaurant footprint.

McDonald’s global scale, franchise network and established value platform remain important advantages. Nonetheless, continued execution across McValue, beverages and chicken will likely be necessary to sustain traffic and market share as competitors increase investment across similar growth areas.

MCD Stock Valuation Insights

Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD’s 2026 earnings per share (EPS) has declined 0.7%. During the same period, Starbucks’ estimate has increased 0.4%, while Shake Shack’s estimate has fallen 7.3%. The consensus estimate for Chipotle’s EPS has remained unchanged at $1.13 in the same time frame.

MCD’s Earnings Estimate Trend



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Is It Time to Buy MCD Stock?

McDonald’s recent underperformance has brought its valuation below the industry average, but the discount does not signal a clear near-term earnings inflection. The company’s scale, brand strength, franchise-heavy model and value-led strategy continue to support market-share resilience and long-term stability, justifying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stance for existing investors. However, persistent pressure on lower-income traffic, elevated cost inflation, weaker U.S. company-operated restaurant margins and intense competition may constrain upside in the near term.



With valuation more attractive but operating visibility still limited, MCD’s risk-reward profile appears balanced at current levels. Long-term investors may remain invested, supported by the company’s durable business model and global development runway. Prospective investors may remain selective, given the balanced risk-reward profile and limited near-term earnings visibility.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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