McDonald's Stock Faces a Test With Fourth-Quarter Earnings Tomorrow

For the fourth quarter, consensus estimates call for earnings of $1.96 per share and sales of about $5.31 billion. Wall Street is also expecting comparable-sales growth of 5.2%.

McDonald’s stock has gained 6% in 2020, but its first real test of the year will come when the company reports fourth-quarter earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday.

The stock (ticker: MCD) trailed the Dow Jones Industrial Average in 2019, although it had held a lead into September. But a disappointing third quarter sent the stock falling. It has more than recovered and is approaching the $210 line once again.

MKM Partners analyst Brett Levy has slightly higher estimates, at $2 a share for earnings and global comparable-sales growth of 5.4%.

He expects investors to focus on the competitive landscape, profitability, and contributions for additional initiatives, including digital, delivery and remodeling programs. “Additionally, the Street will welcome another chance to hear from the still relatively newly crowned CEO,” he wrote.

Same-store-sales showing stable growth, paired with improved market-share gains and earnings growth, could push shares higher, according to Levy. Still, he notes that the stock’s recent rebound from the disappointing third-quarter results leaves room for downside if fundamentals are modest.

McDonald’s stock fell 0.9% to $209.34 on Monday, while the S&P 500 lost 1.6%.

