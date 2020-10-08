McDonald's Spruces Up Menu With New McCafe Bakery Line-up

McDonald's Corporation MCD recently announced the addition of three new McCafe bakery items, namely, apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls to its all-day menu. Notably, this marks the first addition to its core menu in the last eight years.



The craveable options will be offered along with McDonald's espresso and frappe beverages as well as McCafe cookies and pies at its outlets starting Oct 28.



McDonald's apple fritters comprise cinnamon and apples, while the blueberry muffins obviously have blueberries with a streusel crumb topping. Meanwhile, the cinnamon rolls are loaded with cinnamon along with cream cheese icing.



With regard to the launches, McDonald's vice president, brand and menu strategy, Linda VanGosen stated, “We know our customers deserve a break now more than ever, and are excited to give them another reason to visit their favorite breakfast destination by offering delicious flavors they crave, any time of the day."



Moreover, the items will be made available for carry-out and drive-thru services.

Price Performance

Coming to price performance, shares of the company have gained 14.6% so far this year, compared with the industry’s 7.4% growth. Notably, the company is benefiting from increase in drive-thru sales. Moreover, increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of EOTF restaurants in the United States are commendable. Additionally, the company is making every effort to drive growth in international markets. In the meantime, earnings estimates for 2020 have moved up over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding the stock's earnings growth potential.

