McDonald’s spending $100M to spur sales after E. Coli outbreak, Bloomberg says

McDonald’s (MCD) is spending $100M in an effort to revive sales and support franchisees following the E. Coli outbreak, Daniela Sirtori and Emily Cohn of Bloomberg report, citing a memo sent to employees and franchisees that was seen by Bloomberg News. McDonald’s said Quarter Pounder burgers topped with slivered onions were now back on menus nationwide and that the company was investing $35M into marketing and ads, the journalists report. Additionally, the company told Bloomberg it is spending $65M on programs that support franchisees, like deferrals on rent and royalties.

